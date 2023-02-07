4-star S Warren Roberson flips to Texas from TCU

The Texas Longhorns added another piece to their already stacked 2023 class with the pledge of Red Oak safety Warren Roberson on Tuesday following a recent trip to the Forty Acres and then an announcement delay caused by last week’s ice storm. The school quickly made his addition to the class official.

Officially a Longhorn!



Welcome to the family @warren4roberson pic.twitter.com/gmHWM7XAu2 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2023

In spite of being committed to the Horned Frogs since October, Roberson chose not to sign with TCU during the early signing period and kept his options open. He had plenty of suitors during his recruitment, including the USC Trojans, Florida Gators, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. In spite of the competition, Texas and safeties coach Blake Gideon managed to seal the deal with the versatile athlete.

Roberson played both ways for the Hawks during his varsity career, playing wide receiver and safety, in addition to returning kicks and punts. In two seasons he amassed 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns as a receiver, as well as 59 touchdowns and six interceptions at safety.

As a late addition to the class that includes not only the No. 4 safety in the country in Derek Williams but Arkansas transfer Jalen Catalon, Roberson will have the advantage of a longer development cycle when he arrives in Austin.

He makes commitment No. 25 for Texas, joining the No. 3 group in the country for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but featured just two additions in the secondary ahead of his commitment.

Analysis (by Daniel Seahorn):

Roberson is a versatile, well put together defensive back (listed at 6’0, 180), who was tasked with doing a little bit of everything in all three phases of the game. On tape he is seen logging snaps at corner, wide receiver, and is on just about every special teams unit, but he shines are kick and punt returner. As a junior, he logged most of his snaps on the offensive side of the ball and had limited production defensively. Took a big step in 2022 production wise as a defender and still maintained his status offensively. Big thing that jumps out at me is his competitive toughness and his effort he plays with despite being tasked with a heavy workload. You see him battling through blockers to make tackles as a defender, fighting for extra yards and refusing to be tackled as a receiver, and you see him giving great effort on special teams. That type of stuff will endear him to both his coaches and teammates and it never goes unnoticed when you turn the tape on. Shows good read and react ability as a defender and shows the ability to recover when receivers are able to get separation. Drives on the ball with conviction and shows the ability to separate receivers from the the ball. Roberson is a dependable, wrap-up tackler who knows how to get the ball carrier to the ground consistently. Roberson brings the versatility that will likely allow him to cross train at both corner and safety when he arrives on campus and his effort on tenacity on special teams will put him in position to see the field sooner rather than later.