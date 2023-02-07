Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball lands in AP Top 5 in latest poll

The AP released its latest national poll for NCAA men’s basketball.

And ... the Texas Longhorns are in the final Top 5.

Reactions to this week’s AP poll and the storylines that matter:



-Texas back in the top 5

-K-State back to Earth

-Marquette in the top 10

-Saint Mary’s jumps the Zags

-NC State joins the party

-Creighton and Rutgers back in

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

