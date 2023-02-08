Longhorns Daily News: Texas predicted to play for 2023 CFP berth in Big 12 championship

The Texas Longhorns have something to build on after a mildly disappointing 2022 college football season. Seemingly, talking heads and analysts across the country are picking up on these truths, too. So much, in fact, that 247Sports predicts the Longhorns will have a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff berth by the time the Big 12 Championship rolls around.

From 247Sports: “Texas is set to return 10 starters on offense in 2023, the only players not coming back being Doak Walker winner Bijan Robinson. That’s a substantial hole to fill, sure, but this is a loaded unit on that side of the football, especially at wide receiver and quarterback. Given Alabama’s uncertainty at quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Week 2, the Longhorns have a legitimate shot at winning that one on the road. And if that happens, you’re looking at a team with a quality victory in their back pocket that will become even stronger as the season progresses and the playoff conversation begins to materialize. If Quinn Ewers plays with consistency and defensive play was as good as it was last season (No. 2 in the conference), this will be the Longhorns’ most special season under Steve Sarkisian during what amounts to a win or go home year for him.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: No. 20 Texas receives on-court boost from a healthy DeYona Gaston

247Sports: Morning Brew: Here come the expectations for Texas football in 2023

247Sports: Grading the 2023 Texas signing class

247Sports: Texas roster departure tracker and scholarship list

Inside Texas: Texas Football: The last time the Longhorns... (Part 4)

Inside Texas: Promising sophomore moved to new position on offense

Inside Texas: Texas team quick hitters to satiate offseason thirst

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

4-star S Warren Roberson flips to Texas from TCU

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Five-star TE Duce Robinson sets decision deadline

247Sports: The All-Impact Team: 2023 recruits who could play right away

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Wednesday recruiting intel

Inside Texas: How the Longhorns fared recruiting On3’s top 2023 prospects in Texas

Inside Texas: Five 2024 out of state prospects that jump off the screen

Inside Texas: Texas’ Blake Gideon is tenacious on the recruiting trail

Inside Texas: The five biggest need positions in UT’s 2024 recruiting class

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns recruiting quick-hitters from South Dallas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: The Daily Dish: The Big 12 is college basketball’s most thrilling conference

247Sports: Big 12 football: Projected regular-season win totals for every team in 2023

Inside Texas: Texas ranks No. 19 in returning production according to ESPN, ahead of all but one Big 12 team

Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Baseball Preview: Infielders

Bring On The Cats: K-State heats up late, buries TCU 82-61

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an incredible blog about LeBron James passing him in scoring

SB Nation: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘darkness retreat’ is exactly as weird as it sounds

SB Nation: Our ‘Madden’ sim of the Super Bowl was the greatest game of all time

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Five Longhorns have received an invite from the NFL Scouting Combine.

#Texas #Longhorns have 5 invited to #NFL Combine: RB Bijan Robinson, RB Roschon Johnson, DT Keondre Coburn, DT Moro Ojomo and LB DeMarvion Overshown — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) February 8, 2023

Texas women’s basketball takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders tonight at 7pm Central.