Longhorns Daily News: Texas predicted to play for 2023 CFP berth in Big 12 championship

The Texas Longhorns have something to build on after a mildly disappointing 2022 college football season. Seemingly, talking heads and analysts across the country are picking up on these truths, too. So much, in fact, that 247Sports predicts the Longhorns will have a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff berth by the time the Big 12 Championship rolls around.
From 247Sports: “Texas is set to return 10 starters on offense in 2023, the only players not coming back being Doak Walker winner Bijan Robinson. That’s a substantial hole to fill, sure, but this is a loaded unit on that side of the football, especially at wide receiver and quarterback. Given Alabama’s uncertainty at quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Week 2, the Longhorns have a legitimate shot at winning that one on the road. And if that happens, you’re looking at a team with a quality victory in their back pocket that will become even stronger as the season progresses and the playoff conversation begins to materialize. If Quinn Ewers plays with consistency and defensive play was as good as it was last season (No. 2 in the conference), this will be the Longhorns’ most special season under Steve Sarkisian during what amounts to a win or go home year for him.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
4-star S Warren Roberson flips to Texas from TCU
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Five Longhorns have received an invite from the NFL Scouting Combine.
#Texas #Longhorns have 5 invited to #NFL Combine: RB Bijan Robinson, RB Roschon Johnson, DT Keondre Coburn, DT Moro Ojomo and LB DeMarvion Overshown— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) February 8, 2023
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders tonight at 7pm Central.
what Black History Month means to us— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 8, 2023
join us at tonight's game as we celebrate Black History Month #BlackHistoryMonth | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Oi9z0gDiwf
