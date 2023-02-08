Former Texas players invited to 2023 NFL Combine

The NFL released the list of 389 players invited to the 2023 NFL Combine on Wednesday and five former Texas Longhorns made the cut — running back Bijan Robinson, running back Roschon Johnson, defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

The notable omission? Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, who made some plays on special teams in addition to taking reps at wide receiver at the Shrine Bowl.

Robinson is widely considered the top running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Johnson is currently recovering from a broken hand suffered during practice at the Senior Bowl, a minor setback for a player who still projects as a potential second-day selection.

Ojomo and Coburn both participated in the Shrine Bowl with Jamison and impressed during practice.

This year’s combine takes place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6 with the Texas Pro Timing Day likely to take place sometime shortly thereafter.