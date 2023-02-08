4-star ATH Aeryn Hampton reveals top seven schools

Four star Daingerfield (TX) athlete Aeryn Hampton gave an update on his recruitment this evening. After de-committing from the Longhorns in late November and re-opening his recruitment, Hampton has been making the rounds, which included a stop in Tuscaloosa to see Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Tonight, Hampton announced that his recruitment has been narrowed to seven programs at this time and despite previously de-committing from earlier in the winter they still remain in the mix for one of the top players in the country.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Aeyrn Hampton (@AerynHampton) is down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 5’11 185 WR from Daingerfield, TX is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the ‘24 Class



The 5'11 185 WR from Daingerfield, TX is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the '24 Class

The Longhorns were the lone in-state program to make the cut for Hampton tonight, but the work is really just beginning in this recruitment. This will be a slugfest of a recruitment with Alabama appearing to be the the team that may have an edge of the rest of the field heading into the spring evaluation period.

Hampton has already had two commitments prior to his senior season, so it will be interesting to see how things progress in this recruitment heading into the spring.

Hampton is the 7th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 77th ranked overall player in the country.