Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas hoops sits atop the Big 12

Thanks to their recent shared success, both the Texas men and the Texas women sit atop the Big 12 standings as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

The men played four teams ranked in the top 11 in the country over a span of 10 days, going 2-2 in the stretch. The two wins included a home win over the Baylor Bears and a road win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the only Big 12 team to beat the Longhorns in Austin. With some help from the usual conference chaos, the Longhorns’ 8-3 conference record has them currently settled atop the standings as they take on the bottom three teams in their next three games.

Vic Schaefer and the Texas women are one of the hottest teams in the country right now, rattling off their sixth-consecutive win with a nine-point win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Austin. Their one-game margin at the top of the conference will likely come under duress sooner rather than later with Iowa State ahead who sits just two games out of first place in the league.

