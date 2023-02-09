4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools

Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day and one of those elite prospects was San Antonio (TX) Veterans Memorial four star running back James Peoples.

Earlier today, Peoples announced via his Twitter that he has narrowed his recruitment down to six finalists.

The Longhorns made the cut for Peoples along with Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma Oregon, and TCU. Needless to say the competition for Peoples’ commitment with be pretty stout.

Peoples had a very productive junior season, as he tallied 1,904 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 191 carries. That averages out to a salty 9.9 yards per carry.

Peoples is the 6th rated running back in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings and is the 76th ranked player overall.