Podcast: Texas can’t close the deal on the hardwood

The Texas Longhorns, both the men and the women, had a chance to cement their place in the conference pecking order against the Baylor Bears and both were unable to get it done. So now, as the regular season comes to a close, both teams face must-win situations in order to keep their share of the conference title and bring the trophy back to Austin.

After a 3-1 week, the baseball team took the No. 1 LSU Tigers down to the wire, but couldn’t put a run across the plate, while the softball team knocked off multiple ranked teams in their weekend tournament as they steadily climb up the rankings themselves. However, the swim teams broke the trend of struggling to finish the deal, with both the men and women bringing home record-setting Big 12 Championships.

