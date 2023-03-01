Longhorns Daily News: Cowboys VP Stephen Jones speaks out on potentially drafting Texas’ Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft first round

It’s NFL Draft SZN. That means every mention of every player gets a little play.
In this case, it’s Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones’ mention of America’s Team – uh – potentially taking Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson with their first round pick.
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones subscribes to the philosophy of running backs not being worth the value at the top half draft because they are not 10-year players. But he has no problem taking one at 26 if the right guy is there and you have a need.— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 28, 2023
Bijan Robinson? pic.twitter.com/qTMSGIXU5s
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Big night for Texas men’s basketball as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs.
no more waiting, it's GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/3wahVQcqNy— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 1, 2023
- And a rough night for Texas baseball.
That’s the ballgame.— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 1, 2023
Texas drops this one, 3-0, to LSU. #HookEm
