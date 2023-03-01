 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Cowboys VP Stephen Jones speaks out on potentially drafting Texas’ Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft first round

Plus: Big night for Texas men’s basketball

By Xander Peters
Baylor v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

It’s NFL Draft SZN. That means every mention of every player gets a little play.

In this case, it’s Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones’ mention of America’s Team – uh – potentially taking Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson with their first round pick.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Dylan Disu providing punch for Texas men down the stretch

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men need win at TCU to keep Big 12 basketball title hopes

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas wasn’t championship-caliber, not on Monday night, anyway

Dallas Morning News: Texas key spring issues: QB Quinn Ewers must take passing game to the next level

247Sports: Chris Del Conte’s expectations for live games after Longhorns’ move to SEC

Inside Texas: On Texas Football - State of the Program: Which positions are open heading into spring?

Inside Texas: For Rodney Terry, the Longhorns began playing March basketball several weeks ago

Inside Texas: New uniform numbers for Texas Longhorns in 2023

Inside Texas: Plenty of subplots ahead of Texas Longhorns spring football

Inside Texas: Texas roster competition extends beyond the obvious position battles

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Linebacker position evaluation and preview

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas spring position previews 2023

Texas QB spring preview: Quinn Ewers strives for growth as Arch Manning arrives on the Forty Acres

Texas RB spring preview: On fantasies and replacing Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson

Podcast: Texas can’t close the deal on the hardwood

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Tuesday recruiting notes and a Crystal Ball pick for Texas

247Sports: Four-star Lovejoy linebacker Payton Pierce still sorting through options

247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Notes on Texas targets and potential risers from the road

Inside Texas: Five-star EDGE Eddrick Houston sets four visits, hearing from programs across the country

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 No. 13 Terry Bussey dishes on Texas, recaps his recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Shorter college football games? How new NCAA rules could help reshape Saturdays

Frogs O’ War: TCU 4, DBU 1: Frogs down Patriots in extras

Frogs O’ War: Nine TCU football players set for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Frogs O’ War: Report: TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley stepping down after 2022-23 season

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas outlast Texas Tech, clinches Big 12

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Anthony Davis’ unwinnable fight to save the Lakers’ season

SB Nation: 2023 NFL Draft: Who is QB5?

SB Nation: Jalen Carter’s arrest warrant for reckless driving and racing, explained

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Big night for Texas men’s basketball as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs.
  • And a rough night for Texas baseball.

