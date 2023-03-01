Longhorns Daily News: Cowboys VP Stephen Jones speaks out on potentially drafting Texas’ Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft first round

It’s NFL Draft SZN. That means every mention of every player gets a little play.

In this case, it’s Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones’ mention of America’s Team – uh – potentially taking Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson with their first round pick.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones subscribes to the philosophy of running backs not being worth the value at the top half draft because they are not 10-year players. But he has no problem taking one at 26 if the right guy is there and you have a need.

Bijan Robinson? pic.twitter.com/qTMSGIXU5s — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 28, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Dylan Disu providing punch for Texas men down the stretch

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men need win at TCU to keep Big 12 basketball title hopes

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas wasn’t championship-caliber, not on Monday night, anyway

Dallas Morning News: Texas key spring issues: QB Quinn Ewers must take passing game to the next level

247Sports: Chris Del Conte’s expectations for live games after Longhorns’ move to SEC

Inside Texas: On Texas Football - State of the Program: Which positions are open heading into spring?

Inside Texas: For Rodney Terry, the Longhorns began playing March basketball several weeks ago

Inside Texas: New uniform numbers for Texas Longhorns in 2023

Inside Texas: Plenty of subplots ahead of Texas Longhorns spring football

Inside Texas: Texas roster competition extends beyond the obvious position battles

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Linebacker position evaluation and preview

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas spring position previews 2023

Texas QB spring preview: Quinn Ewers strives for growth as Arch Manning arrives on the Forty Acres

Texas RB spring preview: On fantasies and replacing Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson

Podcast: Texas can’t close the deal on the hardwood

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Tuesday recruiting notes and a Crystal Ball pick for Texas

247Sports: Four-star Lovejoy linebacker Payton Pierce still sorting through options

247Sports: Breakfast Bites: Notes on Texas targets and potential risers from the road

Inside Texas: Five-star EDGE Eddrick Houston sets four visits, hearing from programs across the country

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 No. 13 Terry Bussey dishes on Texas, recaps his recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Shorter college football games? How new NCAA rules could help reshape Saturdays

Frogs O’ War: TCU 4, DBU 1: Frogs down Patriots in extras

Frogs O’ War: Nine TCU football players set for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Frogs O’ War: Report: TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley stepping down after 2022-23 season

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas outlast Texas Tech, clinches Big 12

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Anthony Davis’ unwinnable fight to save the Lakers’ season

SB Nation: 2023 NFL Draft: Who is QB5?

SB Nation: Jalen Carter’s arrest warrant for reckless driving and racing, explained

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Big night for Texas men’s basketball as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

no more waiting, it's GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/3wahVQcqNy — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 1, 2023

And a rough night for Texas baseball.