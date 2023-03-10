Texas hosts Manhattan looking to continue building momentum

The Texas Longhorns remain at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to continue the 14-game homestand that began on Tuesday with a weekend series against the Manhattan Jaspers that presents the opportunity to get back above .500 for the season.

Texas is coming off a 7-5 victory over Sam Houston on Tuesday and an 11-3 win over Mercer on Wednesday that featured more strong performances from Peyton Powell, who now leads the team with a .400 batting average. Catcher Rylan Galvan and outfielder Max Belyeu also recorded their first career hits on Wednesday, with Galvan driving a moonshot of a home run over the left-field fence. With three hits against Mercer, right fielder Dylan Campbell showed some signs of getting track — it was only the second multi-hit game of the season for the junior who entered the season with such high expectations.

The weekend series marks the first meetings between the two programs. Manhattan is 3-8 under first-year head coach Dave Miller, including 3-6 in away games — the Jaspers have yet to make their home debut. Manhattan started the season with a five-game losing streak, getting swept by Stetson and then losing the first two games of a series against CSU Bakersfield. Manhattan is batting only .206 with a .315 slugging percentage and a 30.9-percent strikeout rate, but does lead the MAAC with 25 stolen bases. The pitching staff has struggled, too, with a 7.95 ERA and opponents hitting .304 against them with 45 extra-base hits.

First pitch on Friday is a 6:30 p.m. Central as left-hander Lucas Gordon looks for his first win of the season, followed 1 p.m. Central and noon Central starts on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Longhorn Network is televising all three games.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY–Texas LHP Lucas Gordon (0-0, 2.51) vs. Manhattan LHP Will Hesslink (0-3, 10.05)

SATURDAY–Texas RHP Zane Morehouse (2-0, 3.21) vs. Manhattan RHP Tyler Fagler (1-2, 9.00)

SUNDAY–Texas RHP Travis Sthele (0-2, 4.05) vs. Manhattan TBA