Longhorns Daily News: Expect Texas’ Jaylan Ford to help lead 2023 football team

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jaylan Ford is apparently making impressions in spring practice. It’s so far in large part led to the shared takeaway that Ford will be among the Longhorns’ leaders this season.

“I just wanted to leave on a good note,” Ford said of his 2023 return, per 247Sports. “I feel like when I got here, you know, I think everyone like, when you go to school, you dream of like winning championships the Big 12 and stuff like that. I just felt like with this team, what I’ve seen, and you know, seeing that how we’ve just become together, I just think there’s so much that we can tap into in I think one year, I’m just really excited to see what we could do this year.”

