Lucas Gordon leads Texas to 8-1 win over Manhattan

Left-hander Lucas Gordon struck out nine batters over six no-hit innings as the Texas Longhorns took down the Manhattan Jaspers 8-1 on Friday evening at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to open the weekend series.

The performance earned Gordon his first win of the 2023 season and marked his longest outing while dropping his ERA to 1.77 thanks to an effective mix of his fastball, slider, and changeup.

Geno’s 8th K of the ballgame closes out the top of the 5th!



Horns lead the Jaspers, 1-0! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/GUTjYuljB1 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 11, 2023

Right-hander Charlie Hurley allowed one hit over the next two innings with two strikeouts and three walks before right-hander DJ Burke pitched the ninth, allowing the only run by the Jaspers on a home run.

While the top three batters in the order struggled with one combined hit in 14 at bats, catcher Garret Guillemette and third baseman Peyton Powell keyed the Texas offense — Guillemette went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI while Powell was 1-for-2 with three walks, three RBI, and a run scored.

Four of the runs scored by the Longhorns were unearned thanks to four errors by the Jaspers. So even though Texas had 10 hits and drew five walks, there were 13 runners left on base in a game the Horns could have truly blown open with some more clutch hitting. Shortstop Mitchell Daly left five runners on base while going 1-for-5 and first baseman Jared Thomas and center fielder Eric Kennedy stranded three apiece.

First pitch on Saturday is at 1 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network with right-hander Zane Morehouse taking the mound for the Longhorns.