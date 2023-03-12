March Madness 2023: How to watch Selection Sunday on March 12

Regular season? Check.

The Big 12 Tournament? Check.

Now, all that remains for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns — and the 67 others who will soon earn a bid to the big dance — is the NCAA Tournament. And that picture is set to come into focus on Sunday afternoon during the 2023 NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday show.

How to Watch:

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Stream: NCAA, NCAA March Madness Live app, and tv streaming services

Odds: Texas’ +1800 to win NCAA Championship, per DraftKings

Entering Selection Sunday, it seems things have set up pretty favorably for Rodney Terry and the Longhorns, thanks in large part to their strong finish. The backend of a loaded schedule wasn’t especially forgiving, and at one point, Texas had dropped four of seven games entering their regular-season finale against No. 3 Kansas.

But since then, Texas completely dominated the potential No. 1 overall seed Jayhawks by 16 to cap the regular season, and despite being without Timmy Allen in the Big 12 Tournament, beat Oklahoma State by 14, never once trailed en route to a six-point win over No. 22 TCU, and then again dominated the Jayhawks by 20 to capture the Big 12 Tournament title.

And now, it seems Texas is primed to secure a 2-seed in the tournament — the Horns are projected to be a 2-seed in all 118 brackets on Bracket Matrix. If that proves true, it will mark Texas’ first 2-seed since 2008 when they went on a run to the Elite 8. And more notably, it will signify a fairly remarkable feat for the Longhorns given that they navigated a grueling Big 12 schedule in the aftermath of former coach Chris Beard’s and ultimate termination.

So, equipped with a strong resume that features 13 quad 1 wins and a perfect 12-0 mark against Q2, Q3, and Q4 opponents, Texas will wait to hear its tournament placement at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, and odds are they’ll be one of the first several teams announced.