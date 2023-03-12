Reacts Results: Horns fan confident heading into Women’s Big 12 Championship

It’s been a great weekend for Texas Athletics and it can get even better as Vic Schaefer and the Texas Longhorns aim to win back-to-back Big 12 Conference tournament championships. They also look to sweep both basketball championships this weekend in Kansas City with the men defeating Kansas yesterday in a dominating victory.

When asked earlier this week in our SB Nation Reacts Survey, the overwhelming majority of voters believed Texas would win the women’s Big 12 tournament championship.

The Horns are just one game away from doing so - playing Iowa State today on ESPN 2. A win would solidify a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s big for the Horns because it means they would host their region for the first weekend at Moody Center.

Rodney Terry is just the second head coach on the Forty Acres to win the conference tournament and one-third of the voters had confidence heading into the weekend. Now it’s time for the Horns to make a deep run in March.