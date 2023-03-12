Texas stomps Manhattan 16-6 to sweep series

Six runs scored in the first inning helped the Texas Longhorns take control of Sunday’s 16-6 win over the Manhattan Jaspers at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday to sweep the series and notch a fifth straight win.

Texas scored in every inning, including four runs in the fourth, as five players had multiple hits, led by a 2-for-4 performance from left fielder Porter Brown, who drove in four runs with his two doubles and also scored twice. Brown had two of the eight extra-base hits for the Longhorns with third baseman Peyton Powell hitting his second home run of the season. Left fielder Ace Whitehead added three RBI.

POW POW @PEYTONPOWELL01 GOES WAY BACK FOR HIS SECOND BOMB OF THE YEAR!



It’s 7-0 Horns! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/h6qazEATnY — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 12, 2023

Right-hander Travis Sthele wasn’t particularly sharp in his start, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings, but it was good enough to get the win with the offensive support that he received. The bullpen was more effective, giving up only one run over the final four innings, including the two-inning debut of left-hander Cody Howard, who allowed one hit and struck out three.

The 14-game homestand for Texas continues on Tuesday and Wednesday with games against North Dakota State.