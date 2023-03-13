Texas ranked No. 5 in final AP Top 25

A victory over the then-No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament title game allowed the Texas Longhorns to move up to No. 5 nationally in the final AP Top 25 poll, tied for the highest final ranking in school history with the 2002-03 team that made the Final Four. The Longhorns remained one spot behind the Jayhawks despite beating them twice in a week.

It’s also the sixth time the Horns have finished in the top 10 and the 14th appearance in the final poll since it was first released in 1949.

With a 26-8 record (12-6 in the Big 12), Texas was named as a No. 2 seed on Sunday with an opening matchup against No. 15-seed Colgate, the Patriot League champion, on Thursday in Des Moines at 6:25 p.m. Central on ESPN. The Longhorns are a 14-point favorite in the game, according to DraftKings.