Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB in the Final Four? Experts say there’s a chance

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of reason to celebrate this morning. That’s especially the case for interim head coach Rodney Terry’s men’s basketball team after they clinched a Big 12 title last night. Now, March Madness experts say Texas could go as far as the Final Four.
.@SethDavisHoops and @CoachJayWright both have the same Final Four: @AlabamaMBB, @MarquetteMBB, @TexasMBB and @KUHoops. pic.twitter.com/b0hgbSbEKn— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: These expert’ brackets have Texas in the Final Four
Dallas Morning News: How to watch March Madness: Full schedule, channel list for NCAA tournament
Dallas Morning News: Texas coach Rodney Terry continues to impress, capturing Big 12 Championship over Kansas
247Sports: The Stars of March: The 10 players to know in the Midwest Region
247Sports: NFL Mock Draft 2023: Four QBs inside top five of CBS Sports’ first-round projection after Bears-Panthers trade
Inside Texas: Team Scoop: Emptying the notebook from the first week of spring practice
Inside Texas: Texas will have Timmy Allen ‘at full capacity’ for the NCAA Tournament
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face No. 15-seed Colgate
Texas ranked No. 5 in final AP Top 25
Quick thoughts from Texas’ 76-56 Big 12 Tournament title win over Kansas
Texas stomps Manhattan 16-6 to sweep series
Texas S spring preview: Jalen Catalon helps Longhorns stay old
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting scoop from Under Armour All-American camp in Dallas
247Sports: The Huddle: Scouting observations from Under Armour Dallas camp
Inside Texas: On3 four-star WR Bryant Wesco talks Texas, upcoming visits
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Under Armour All-American camp recap | recruiting Visitors | March Madness
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: UA Camp notes, DL recruiting, and new visitors
Inside Texas: Quick hitters from the Under Armour Camp Series in DFW
Inside Texas: Jordon Johnson-Rubell locks in Texas official visit
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: How Big 12′s successful year could cause a shakeup in NCAA tournament bracketing
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders take series from No. 23 Iowa
Viva the Matadors: Roster shakeup likely for the Red Raiders
Viva the Matadors: Late Night Thoughts: March Madness for a Red Raider
Frogs O’ War: TCU center Eddie Lampkin entering transfer portal
Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: San Diego
Frogs O’ War: TCU earns No. 6 seed in 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State selected as 6th seed, will face play-in winner
Bring On The Cats: Too many turnovers cost Kansas State in 80-67 loss to red-hot TCU
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Combine results - non-testing edition
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas named No. 1 seed in the West Region
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking the signings as they happen
SB Nation: 10 immediate bracket takeaways after men’s March Madness field is released
SB Nation: The Panthers’ jump to No. 1 was expensive, but brilliant
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Looks like it’ll be East Carolina against Texas women’s basketball. They’ll look to pick themselves back up after falling to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 title game.
The ECU/Texas game is listed as a national broadcast on ESPN for Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/iZtlFgoA2L— Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) March 13, 2023
- Chris Beard just landed the Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball head coach job.
Chris Beard Named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Ole Miss#HottyToddy | https://t.co/qvOODULsdN pic.twitter.com/MxMF17PIcS— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) March 13, 2023
