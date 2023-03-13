Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB in the Final Four? Experts say there’s a chance

The Texas Longhorns have plenty of reason to celebrate this morning. That’s especially the case for interim head coach Rodney Terry’s men’s basketball team after they clinched a Big 12 title last night. Now, March Madness experts say Texas could go as far as the Final Four.

Looks like it’ll be East Carolina against Texas women’s basketball. They’ll look to pick themselves back up after falling to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 title game.

The ECU/Texas game is listed as a national broadcast on ESPN for Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/iZtlFgoA2L — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) March 13, 2023

Chris Beard just landed the Ole Miss Rebels men’s basketball head coach job.