Podcast: Texas dancing yet again

After strong runs in the conference tournaments, with the men bringing home the title, both of the Texas Longhorns basketball teams find themselves preparing for tournament runs that set up for fireworks.

For the men, sitting as a No. 2 seed after winning the Big 12 tournament, getting out of the first two rounds for the first time since 2008 means a potential matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, who drew the No. 7 seed in the same regional. If they can survive a tough matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Round of 64, then the stakes don’t get any higher than a Lone Star Showdown for the rights to go to the second weekend of the tournament.

The ladies came up one game short of the conference title but landed the No. 4 seed and the rights to host the first two rounds of the regional at the Moody Center in Austin. However, their path to the Final Four shapes up to be a slugfest, having to face a tough Louisville squad even to make it out of the first weekend.

