Longhorns Daily News: When will Texas officially hire Rodney Terry?

Does Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte actually want to hire Rodney Terry after his stellar interim tenure as men’s basketball head coach this season? That part remains unclear.
“They’re going to swing for some of the big boys, if they don’t hire Rodney Terry,” Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 said of the situation, according to Inside Texas. “If Rodney Terry goes deep, they’re going to have to give it to Rodney Terry. They don’t want to. Chris Del Conte doesn’t want to ultimately. ... But he may have no choice if Rodney Terry goes deep, second weekend or beyond. If not, they’re going to try to swing for the fences.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball takes on the North Dakota State Bison today at 6:30pm Central.
G A M E D A Y https://t.co/6hoBNsuLq3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/w2RstDr7ys— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 14, 2023
- Texas softball faces the Sam Houston Bearkats this evening at 6:30pm Central.
Back at it in 2⃣4⃣ hours #HookEm— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 13, 2023
