Longhorns Daily News: When will Texas officially hire Rodney Terry?

Does Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte actually want to hire Rodney Terry after his stellar interim tenure as men’s basketball head coach this season? That part remains unclear.

“They’re going to swing for some of the big boys, if they don’t hire Rodney Terry,” Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68 said of the situation, according to Inside Texas. “If Rodney Terry goes deep, they’re going to have to give it to Rodney Terry. They don’t want to. Chris Del Conte doesn’t want to ultimately. ... But he may have no choice if Rodney Terry goes deep, second weekend or beyond. If not, they’re going to try to swing for the fences.”

