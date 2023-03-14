Reacts Survey: How far will Texas go?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

It’s finally here. Let the madness ensue. Just leave the Texas Longhorns out of it, right?

After winning their second Big 12 conference tournament championship, Rodney Terry and the Horns earned their highest seed since 2008. Stationed in the Midwest, the 2-seeded Longhorns open with a match-up against the best 3-point shooting team in the country in the Colgate...hold on I’m googling their mascot...the Colgate Raiders?

If Texas can win their first-round matchup, a reunion with the 7-seeded Texas A&M Aggies may await. How far will the Horns advance in this year’s NCAA Tournament? Will they cover the spread against the Raiders? Let us know your thoughts!