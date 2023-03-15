Longhorns Daily News: How Texas’ early enrollees are taking to spring practice so far

Arch Manning, Cedric Baxter and other new Texas Longhorns faces are on campus and partaking in spring practice. Listen in to see how they’re adjusting to college ‘ball so far.

Fresh on the Forty - Episode 1



Early enrollees talk transition to college and winter workouts pic.twitter.com/qkKfqn0EOt — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 15, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Bears says arrest details inaccurate

Austin American-Statesman: Brock Cunningham cautions Texas against complacency after Big 12 title

Austin American-Statesman: Kyndall Hunter wishes teammates well, enters transfer portal

Austin American-Statesman: Rodney Terry: Timmy Allen is ‘full tilt’ for Texas’ NCAA opener

Dallas Morning News: Texas signee Ron Holland of Duncanville is named Gatorade state basketball player of year

247Sports: Early enrollee freshmen linebackers making strong first impressions

Inside Texas: Scouting the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders

Inside Texas: How a ‘big’ wrinkle could be used by Texas in the NCAA Tournament

Inside Texas: Experience and depth a strength of Texas’ entering the postseason

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reacts Survey: How far will Texas go?

Podcast: Texas dancing yet again

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Top247 WR Freddie Dubose sets commitment date, talks upcoming Texas visit

247Sports: 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 edge rusher Colin Simmons begins spring visits this weekend

247Sports: Texas visit scores high marks with four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell

247Sports: Texas visit up next for 2024 cornerback Selman Bridges

Inside Texas: 2025 QB Kelden Ryan’s preparing for an early decision with multiple spring visits

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2024 RB Kedren Young

Inside Texas: 2025 four-star RB target Taevion Swint building with UT staff, Tashard Choice

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 four-star Charleston Collins excited about Texas offer

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Red Raider Season Review: Kevin Obanor

The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers prepared to face Maryland in the NCAA Tournament opener

Rock Chalk Talk: Why Kansas will win it all and why they won’t

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Every ‘Ted Lasso’ character ranked from best to Jamie’s dad

SB Nation: 15 rules for filling our your 2023 March Madness bracket

SB Nation: Grading Darren Waller trade from Raiders to Giants for draft pick

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas baseball is back at it against the North Dakota State Bison today at 6:30pm Central after cranking out a win over the Bison during yesterday’s matchup.

Texas softball cleared another win last night; this time, over the Sam Houston State Bearkats.