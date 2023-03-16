Texas continues winning streak with 7-4 victory over North Dakota State

Midway through the important 14-game homestand for the Texas Longhorns, head coach David Pierce’s team remained undefeated during that stretch, recording a seventh straight win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday with a 7-4 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The bullpen was crucial in keeping the Longhorns in the game. Left-hander Ace Whitehead started and lasted 2.1 innings while allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk. In the fourth, right-hander Max Grubbs damaged his own cause by throwing a bunt into left field, resulting in two unearned runs. But right-hander Andre Duplantier, left-hander David Shaw, right-hander Cody Howard, and right-hander Zane Morehouse, the Saturday starter, finished the game by throwing 4.1 scoreless innings during which the Bison only recorded two hits and struck out nine times. In closing out the game, Morehouse recorded his first save at Texas.

The strong performance in relief allowed the offense time to get going as center fielder Eric Kennedy went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and three runs scored and right fielder Dylan Campbell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run that tied the game in the fifth inning. Kennedy’s second home run in the seventh put the Longhorns ahead before Texas added two insurance runs in the eighth inning on a single by first baseman Jared Thomas and a triple to the wall in center field by catcher Garret Guillemette.

The homestand continues with the last non-conference weekend series before Big 12 play against New Orleans.