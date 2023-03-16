Reacts Results: Texas fans expecting deep run into March

Do you have your bracket filled out yet? Well, if you’re a Texas fan there’s a good chance you have the Longhorns making a deep run into the NCAA Tournament.

When polled in this week's SB Nation Reacts Survey, 38% of voters believe the Horns will reach the Elite Eight or Sweet Sixteen while 31% think Texas will secure a Final Four appearance for the first time since 2003.

What about a National Championship? Our voters think that is more likely than an upset in the first round.

Texas begins their NCAA Tournament against the 15-seeded Colgate Raiders tonight at 6:25 CST on TBS. Rodney Terry and the Longhorns opened as -13.5 point favorites over Colgate per DraftKings. The majority of our voters are taking Texas to cover and earn a spot in the Round of 32.

Check back for next week’s SB Nation Reacts Survey!