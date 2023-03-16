Longhorns Daily News: Big 12, NFL announce partnership for 2024 conference-wide Pro Day

Even as the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are on their way out, the Big 12 is trying to make a new name for itself. For good reason, too, given that the conference’s cash cows are moving on to greener pastures in the SEC. That includes the conference’s new partnership with the NFL that will produce a conference-wide Pro Day event next year.

“The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, according to a news lease from the conference. “Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to host this Pro Day, and we look forward to creating a special experience for our student-athletes.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

