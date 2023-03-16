March Madness Roundtable: Can Texas withstand the mayhem?

After earning their highest seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2008, the Texas Longhorns begin their postseason against the 15-seeded Colgate Raiders. Did Texas benefit from a good draw in the Midwest region?

Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - It’s not the worst draw, but it certainly isn’t the best. Potentially getting an under seeded A&M in the second round after having to open with a Colgate team who is one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation is not exactly a cakewalk. With that said, Texas enters the tournament coming fresh off a championship run in the Big 12 tournament, so they looked as primed as they ever will be heading into do-or-die situations in the ides of March.

Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) - Yes and no. I think that Texas is definitely primed to make a deep run, but everybody in the region is getting punished for Buzz Williams being whiny. Under-seeding a team really isn’t a punishment for them, but for the rest of the region. Outside of a legitimately good A&M team getting a seed too low, Texas is set up for a deep run and I have them making it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008.

Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - I think it’s a great draw. There’s no one in the Midwest that Texas can’t beat. A&M is playing good ball heading into March but so aren’t the Horns.

Despite being without Timmy Allen, Texas was able to win the Big 12 conference tournament thanks to big performances from Dylan Disu. Did Rodney Terry unlock a better lineup with Carr-Hunter-Rice-Disu-Bishop on the floor? Should the Horns look to play Allen less in the tournament?

Daniel - I’m one who typically doesn’t like messing with success, but I have a hard time imagining Allen will have his role reduced at this point in the year. It will likely be dependent on the flow of the game like anything else and during this time of year, it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Gerald - More than anything, I think it may have provided a spark to some of the other guys who need to step up in the tournament. In a year where Texas doesn’t really have “the guy” it’s nice to know that there are multiple guys that can be the guy on any given night.

Cameron - I can’t lie, I loved the spacing on the floor Texas had without Timmy. With that being said, if Texas gets into a scoring drought Timmy is probably the go-to guy behind Marcus Carr. I don’t know the answer to the question but I’d like to see Disu and Allen’s minutes staggered.

What does Terry have to do to secure his coaching job at Texas for next season?

Daniel - A win over A&M to make it to the sweet 16 I think seals the deal.

Gerald - The advantage of getting A&M in the Round of 32 is that it will be hard to deny him the job if the gets Texas to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 15 years by beating the Aggies.

Cameron - Don’t lose to the toothpaste school.

Does Texas finish the season in Dallas? Or will the recent history of short exits in the NCAA Tournament continue?

Daniel - I have them coming up short in my bracket, but also have them making it to the second weekend.

Gerald - I legitimately think they’re going to get out of this weekend. They match up favorably with their first and potential second-round opponents.

Cameron - Final Four/Elite 8

Who is your pick to cut down the nets along with your final four?

Daniel - Houston, Kansas State, Arizona, and UCLA with the Coogs cutting down the nets.

Gerald - It usually goes chalk in these things, but in order to switch some things up I’ve got UA, Marquette, Gonzaga, and Texas as my Final Four. Because I refuse to pick Alabama, I chose Texas to win it all.

Cameron - Alabama, Duke, Houston, and Kansas with the Jayhawks defeating Bama in the National Championship.