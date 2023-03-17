Longhorns Daily News: Texas MBB signee Ron Holland is the new Texas player of the year

If Rodney Terry gets to stick around with the Texas Longhorns ...

... he has a lot to look forward to in signee Ron Holland.

the Texas Basketball @Gatorade Player of the Year is our guy @ron2kholland! pic.twitter.com/3xnkjJfXL3 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 15, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Don’t forget to tune in.

Can the Longhorns get back to the Sweet 16? How to watch Texas vs. Penn State https://t.co/7IGG3aeeBT — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) March 17, 2023

You love to see it.

NO. 10 PENN STATE UPSETS NO. 7 TEXAS A&M 76-59. pic.twitter.com/ZpcrCYjN7F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2023

It’s Texas baseball and the University of New Orleans in a triple header this weekend.

Texas softball takes on Marist, South Florida, Lehigh and Iowa this weekend.