Texas defeats New Orleans 3-1

Three pitchers for the Texas Longhorns combined to allow one run on four hits on Friday in a 3-1 win over the New Orleans Privateers at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the eighth straight win for head coach David Pierce’s team.

Left-hander Lucas Gordon won his second game of the season with six strong innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk. In relief, right-hander Heston Tole pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts — a hit by pitch was his only blemish — and right-hander Zane Morehouse, formerly the Saturday starter for the Longhorns, worked around two hits in the ninth innings with two strikeouts for his second career save for Texas.

Left fielder Porter Brown led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance with one RBI, while center fielder Eric Kennedy and third baseman Peyton Powell both added two hits. Two of the three runs were scored by right fielder Dylan Campbell.

The Longhorns stranded eight runners, including three apiece by shortstop Mitchell Daly and first baseman Jared Thomas, but did enough at the plate to earn the win thanks to the stellar pitching performance.

Right-hander Travis Sthele takes the mound for Texas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.