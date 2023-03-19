Texas opens as a 4-point favorite over Xavier

The No. 2-seed Texas Longhorns opened as four-point favorites over the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers on Sunday, according to DraftKings*, after Xavier defeated the No. 11-seed Pittsburgh Panthers 83-74 in Greensboro.

The Longhorns advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2008 on Saturday by holding off the No. 3-seed Nittany Lions 71-66 behind a season-high 28 points from forward Dylan Disu, who set the school’s NCAA Tournament record for made field goals with 14. After entering the game with nine wins in its last 11 games, Penn State made only 8-of-28 three-point attempts and notched just six assists.

Xavier used a 10-2 run late in the first half to take a 14-point lead into halftime against Pittsburgh, which was a large enough margin to withstand a late run by the Panthers that nonetheless never seriously threatened the Musketeers. Forward Jack Nunge scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Xavier, which saw all five starters score in double digits.

On Friday, Texas and Xavier will face off in Kansas City at 8:45 p.m. Central on CBS.

