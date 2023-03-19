Texas sweeps New Orleans with 9-3 win

The undefeated homestand continued for the Texas Longhorns on Sunday with a 9-3 win over the New Orleans Privateers at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to sweep the series.

Right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. moved into the weekend rotation with a mixed performance — he was difficult to hit, allowing only run over four innings, but gave up two runs in the fourth inning thanks to three walks and two wild pitches. Johnson struck out six.

Once again, the bullpen was effective for the Longhorns with left-hander David Shaw notching his first win at Texas by pitching three innings without allowing a hit. Left-hander Chase Lummus threw a perfect inning, but left-hander Chris Stuart allowed a run in the ninth inning after giving up a triple.

New Orleans finished with just two hits and two at bats with runners in scoring position.

The Texas bats were much louder with seven of the 10 hits going for extra bases, including four home runs, although there were opportunities to score more runs thanks to a 3-for-12 performance with runners in scoring position. Center fielder Eric Kennedy continued his torrid week with three hits, two of which left the premises, giving the Florida product five home runs since Wednesday. Right fielder Dylan Campbell hit his third home run since Wednesday, a three-run shot in the seventh inning. Shortstop Mitchell Daly also added a home run.

In addition, infielder Peyton Powell was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI, and one run scored. The fourth-year player is now hitting a team-best .439.

Texas hosts Incarnate Word on Tuesday at home before Big 12 play opens next weekend against No. 22 Texas Tech.