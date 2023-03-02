Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson is ‘toughest player’ Alabama’s Will Anderson’s played against in college career

Another day, another conversational tidbit about Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson.
This time, from the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Will Anderson.
Alabama EDGE Will Anderson was asked who the toughest player he faced in college was. Usually with that question pass rusher talk about OL they faced, but Anderson’s answer:— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2023
Texas RB Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/dQVkDz3ser
- Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong has a new gig.
NEW: Alabama has hired Charlie Strong as a defensive analyst, per @RossDellenger.— On3 (@On3sports) March 1, 2023
Strong served as the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator at Miami in 2022.
Read: https://t.co/MuaqPtdEpc pic.twitter.com/QVhSAFzlk2
- Texas softball beat the North Texas Mean Green yesterday.
1⃣0⃣th home win on the season. ✔️#HookEm— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 2, 2023
