Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson is ‘toughest player’ Alabama’s Will Anderson’s played against in college career

Another day, another conversational tidbit about Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson.

This time, from the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Will Anderson.

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson was asked who the toughest player he faced in college was. Usually with that question pass rusher talk about OL they faced, but Anderson’s answer:



Texas RB Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/dQVkDz3ser — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: For Texas, Rodney Terry’s pay raise is clarified and justified

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Moro Ojomo is learning the path to NFL is a long, hard one

247Sports: The Insider: Tashard Choice turns down Rams; spring football preview and more

247Sports: Texas roster departure tracker and scholarship list

Inside Texas: Texas spring breakout candidates or overlooked players

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: A look at the Longhorn defensive backfield

Inside Texas: Three questions that will have to wait until fall camp

Inside Texas: A look at the 85-man roster ahead of spring football

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Quick thoughts from No. 9 Texas’ 75-73 loss to No. 22 TCU

No. 9 Texas at No. 22 TCU gamethread

Texas WR spring preview: Longhorns add much-needed playmakers

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Big slate of visitors expected this weekend

247Sports: Talented Cali TE Ryner Swanson sets spring visits with Texas, BYU and Auburn

Inside Texas: On3 4-star RB Christian Clark is a clear priority for the Longhorns

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2024 defensive line offers by state

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns’ recruiting visitor list for March and April

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Would changing Texas-Oklahoma start time improve Red River Rivalry?

Dallas Morning News: National reaction to No. 22 TCU’s win over No. 9 Texas: Frogs fans storm the court

Frogs O’ War: TCU 75, Texas 73: Everything is Baugh-some

Frogs O’ War: UTSA hires former TCU RB Aaron Green as offensive analyst

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State dismisses Caleb Grill

Bring On The Cats: K-State seniors celebrate in style with 85-69 win over Oklahoma

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NFL Draft’s QB picture is getting a lot more complicated

SB Nation: The fastest 40 times in NFL Draft Combine history, ranked

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong has a new gig.

NEW: Alabama has hired Charlie Strong as a defensive analyst, per @RossDellenger.



Strong served as the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator at Miami in 2022.



Read: https://t.co/MuaqPtdEpc pic.twitter.com/QVhSAFzlk2 — On3 (@On3sports) March 1, 2023

Texas softball beat the North Texas Mean Green yesterday.