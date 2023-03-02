 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Bijan Robinson is ‘toughest player’ Alabama’s Will Anderson’s played against in college career

Plus: Charlie Strong finds a new gig

By Xander Peters
Texas A&amp;M v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another day, another conversational tidbit about Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson.

This time, from the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Will Anderson.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: For Texas, Rodney Terry’s pay raise is clarified and justified

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Moro Ojomo is learning the path to NFL is a long, hard one

247Sports: The Insider: Tashard Choice turns down Rams; spring football preview and more

247Sports: Texas roster departure tracker and scholarship list

Inside Texas: Texas spring breakout candidates or overlooked players

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: A look at the Longhorn defensive backfield

Inside Texas: Three questions that will have to wait until fall camp

Inside Texas: A look at the 85-man roster ahead of spring football

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Quick thoughts from No. 9 Texas’ 75-73 loss to No. 22 TCU

No. 9 Texas at No. 22 TCU gamethread

Texas WR spring preview: Longhorns add much-needed playmakers

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Big slate of visitors expected this weekend

247Sports: Talented Cali TE Ryner Swanson sets spring visits with Texas, BYU and Auburn

Inside Texas: On3 4-star RB Christian Clark is a clear priority for the Longhorns

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2024 defensive line offers by state

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns’ recruiting visitor list for March and April

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Would changing Texas-Oklahoma start time improve Red River Rivalry?

Dallas Morning News: National reaction to No. 22 TCU’s win over No. 9 Texas: Frogs fans storm the court

Frogs O’ War: TCU 75, Texas 73: Everything is Baugh-some

Frogs O’ War: UTSA hires former TCU RB Aaron Green as offensive analyst

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State dismisses Caleb Grill

Bring On The Cats: K-State seniors celebrate in style with 85-69 win over Oklahoma

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The NFL Draft’s QB picture is getting a lot more complicated

SB Nation: The fastest 40 times in NFL Draft Combine history, ranked

SB Nation:

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

  • Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong has a new gig.
  • Texas softball beat the North Texas Mean Green yesterday.

