Longhorns Daily News: With Zeke Elliott’s release, are Dallas Cowboys aiming for Texas alum Bijan Robinson?

The Dallas Cowboys recently released long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott, potentially opening the door for the so-called America’s Team to draft Texas Longhorns alum Bijan Robinson in the NFL Draft’s first round next month. Baylor Bears alum and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III certainly thinks that could be the case, as you’ll see below.

Now all the Cowboys have to do is draft Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/3GLzG1PHE6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 19, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: When the Texas women play bigger, they’re usually better

Austin American-Statesman: Texas guard Sonya Morris explains her lengthy absence from the court

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Even before his NFL millions, Bijan Robinson has earned it

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Rodney Terry has delivered, now Texas should hire him for good

Austin American-Statesman: With Big 12 play approaching, Texas shakes up its pitching rotation

Dallas Morning News: ‘Battle-tested’ Texas Longhorns savor the madness, return to the Sweet 16

Dallas Morning News: National reaction to Texas’ win over Penn State: ‘The Dylan Disu game’

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over Penn State: Horns earn 1st Sweet Sixteen berth since 2008

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Longhorns in Sweet 16, Terry’s future and a football’s return to spring drills

Inside Texas: Chris Del Conte has an important decision to make

Inside Texas: Midwest Region: A look at the Sweet 16

Inside Texas: IT Week in Review: UT players endorse Rodney Terry, the best version of Dylan Disu, Xavier, baseball

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas opens as a 4-point favorite over Xavier

Quick thoughts from 2 Texas’ Round of 32 win over 10 Penn State

No. 2-seed Texas advances to the Sweet 16 with 71-66 win over No. 10-seed Penn State

No. 2-seed Texas vs. No. 10-seed Penn State gamethread

Texas sweeps New Orleans with 9-3 win

Texas surges past New Orleans for 15-1 victory

Texas defeats New Orleans 3-1

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Wiltfong Whiparound: Five-stars taking weekend visits

247Sports: Five-star DE Colin Simmons talks about his upcoming visits

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Latest on top skill position targets, new name for junior day, out-of-state visitors

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Texas Tech assistant Al Pinkins joining Chris Beard’s staff at Ole Miss, report says

Our Daily Bears: Baylor’s season ends with 85-76 loss to Creighton

Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball Series Recap: Oklahoma

Frogs O’ War: TCU 81, Gonzaga 84: Dream denied

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia baseball team dominates Appalachian State

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State is Sweet 16 bound after defeating Kentucky, 75-69

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas falls to Arkansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The best and worst from Day 4 of March Madness

SB Nation: Arkansas’ shirtless, sweaty Sweet 16 run survived on razor-thin margins of March Madness

SB Nation: Shut up and enjoy the Sacramento Kings

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

You know what to do.

Texas will play in their first Sweet 16 since 2008 vs. Xavier. Here's how to watch. https://t.co/zRkFlFMVNe — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) March 20, 2023

It was a big weekend for the ladies after their win over ECU. Now, on to Louisville.