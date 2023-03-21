 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Longhorns Daily News: Dylan Disu rising

Plus: Texas WBB falls to Louisville in NCAA Tournament

By Xander Peters
Penn State v Texas Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The world’s eyes (well, kind of) are turning to the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball’s Dylan Disu as he heats up during the NCAA Tournament. But is he a legitimate NBA prospect?

Texas alum Kevin Durant certainly thinks so.

  • Tough night for Texas women’s basketball in their fall to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.
  • Texas baseball takes on Incarnate Word this evening at 6:30pm Central.

