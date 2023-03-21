Longhorns Daily News: Dylan Disu rising

The world’s eyes (well, kind of) are turning to the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball’s Dylan Disu as he heats up during the NCAA Tournament. But is he a legitimate NBA prospect?
Texas alum Kevin Durant certainly thinks so.
See y’all in the 16. Gameball goes to Dylan Disu, looked like a young Lamarcus Aldridge out there. Let’s get it @TexasMBB— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 19, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Tough night for Texas women’s basketball in their fall to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.
Thank you for an incredible season, Longhorn Nation #HookEm pic.twitter.com/lJ0ZlAylzX— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 21, 2023
- Texas baseball takes on Incarnate Word this evening at 6:30pm Central.
Tuesday night under the lights! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/goJPhwvNEM— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 21, 2023
