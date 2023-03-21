Updates from Steve Sarkisian’s Tuesday press conference

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns were back on the practice field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Tuesday for the fourth spring practice in cool, foggy conditions that head coach Steve Sarkisian provided a good opportunity for his team to play in wet, slick conditions that they may face at some point in the fall.

It was the first practice since players returned from last week’s spring break, during which the team managed to stay out of the kind of trouble that impacted the Alabama football program.

“Yeah, you guys didn’t write anything,” Sarkisian quipped when asked about his player’s maturity last week.

“It went well, proud of our guys,” he added. “Hey, they’re in college and they need to enjoy spring break, this is being a Division I football player, Power Five football player at the University of Texas. We ask a lot of them. We ask a lot of them as athletes, we ask a lot of them as students, and so when they have opportunities to enjoy being in college, hey, I welcome that, but make good choices and decisions and I think our guys did a really nice job with that last week.”

Other updates from Sarkisian: