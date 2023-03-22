Reacts Survey: Can the Texas Longhorns reach the Final Four?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

For the first time since 2008, the Texas Longhorns have reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Now they try to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since 2003: reach the Final Four.

First, Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will have to get past 3-seed Xavier on Friday night. Texas opened as a 4-point favorite over the Musketeers who took care of business against 11-seed Pittsburgh in the second round and narrowly avoided a first-round upset to 14-seed Kennesaw State.

Are you taking Texas or Xavier? Will the Longhorns reach the Elite 8 and possibly upset 1-seed Houston? Let us know below!

