Podcast: Mixed results in the Big Dance

The Texas Longhorns took the court in both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments, with the women hoping to repeat and improve on last year’s success, while the men hoped to make a deeper run than they have in 15 years.

While Rodney Terry and the men’s team managed to knock off both their first two opponents, with a lopsided opening win over Colgate, before surviving a late-game push from the Penn State Nittany Lions to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008. On the ladies’ side, Texas cruised in its opening-round win but ran into a buzz saw against Louisville ad could not get things going to advance to the Sweet 16.

So what, if anything, do those two different outcomes mean for the teams in the immediate and long-term future for the teams.

