Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: ‘Open competition is really healthy for everybody’

It’s no secret that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is opening up the program’s starting quarterback competition between returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers and true freshman Arch Manning, who joined the program earlier this spring.

“Open competition is really healthy for everybody,” Sarkisian said, per Inside Texas. “Everybody should feel like ‘man, if I can push myself to perform at a higher level in order to push the guys around me, whether they’re the guys in front of me on the depth chart or behind me, everybody’s play should step up. It’s easy to point to the quarterback ‘competition.’ Every position is an open competition.”

Texas baseball notched a win over Incarnate Word last night.

BALLGAME.



Texas wins it, 17-11, over Incarnate Word behind huge nights at the plate from @garretguill, @PorterBrown_27 and Jack O’Dowd!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/9pXZR7H1uL — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 22, 2023