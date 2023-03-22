Texas handles Incarnate Word in 17-11 win

The Texas Longhorns are now winners of 11 straight ahead of the Big 12 opening series against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend after a 17-11 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Taking advantage of the windy conditions in Austin, the Longhorns hit five home runs, including two by designated hitter Garret Guillemette, his first long balls at Texas. Head coach David Pierce’s team has now hit 12 of its 28 home runs in the last three games in addition to hitting three last Wednesday against North Dakota State.

In the first inning, the Horns took a four-run lead after Guillemette reached on a fielding error by the Cardinals third baseman and right fielder Dylan Campbell scored on a single by left fielder Porter Brown, followed by a three-run home run by second baseman Jack O’Dowd.

After an RBI single by center fielder Eric Kennedy in the second, Guillemette hit a solo shot in the third, followed by another solo home run by Campbell in the fourth.

Brown also hit a solo home run in the fourth and another run stretched the Texas lead to 10-1.

Right-hander Charlie Hurley received his first start for the Longhorns and earned the win by allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts in four innings. But the bullpen faltered in relief with the exception of right-hander DJ Burke, who pitched 1.2 scoreless innings — left-hander Ace Whitehead replaced Hurley and allowed three runs in the fifth, right-hander Heston Tole allowed three more runs in less than an inning, and the new closer, right-hander Zane Morehouse, gave up two more in the ninth.

Fortunately, the Texas bats provided all the support the Longhorns needed by earning two bases-loaded walks in the sixth inning to set up a Guillemette grand slam.

Texas enters conference play with a 15-7 record.