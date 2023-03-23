Longhorns Daily News: Penn State, Cal reportedly eyeing Texas’ Rodney Terry for MBB jobs

It’s fair to say that interim Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry is the toast of college hoops at the moment, as his squad advances to the Sweet 16 tomorrow night. Even so, enthusiasm for Terry’s run so far this season isn’t shared among Texas fans alone. The Austin American-Statesman reports that the Penn State Nittany Lions and the California Bears are also keeping an eye on Terry for their open head coaching roles.
Source: Penn State, Cal are also interested in Texas interim coach Rodney Terry https://t.co/8ta7BVjKFE via @statesman— Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) March 23, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Welp. This is less than ideal.
In a season when Texas fired coach Chris Beard after a felony domestic violence arrest, it has allowed a reserve guard to keep playing while he awaits trial on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.https://t.co/c1O39RX0Xt— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 22, 2023
- Texas softball beat SFA last night.
And now, onto conference play #HookEm— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 23, 2023
