Bonus Podcast: Previewing the Xavier Matchup

The Texas Longhorns have the opportunity to do what just five teams before them have been able to do, reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. Standing in their way, are the Xavier Musketeers, who bring one of the more effective offenses left in the tournament.

Xavier and head coach Sean Miller are coming off a close win in the opening round over Kennesaw State and a runaway victory over Pittsburgh, and are hoping to improve on the last year of Miller’s last stint in Cincinnati with a trip to the Elite Eight. Miller leans heavily on a seven-man rotation weighted heavily toward the starters, with just five players boasting a double-digit scoring average for the year. Guard Souley Boum and forward Zach Freemantle lead the way for the Musketeers, averaging 16.5 and 15.2 points per game respectively, while Freemantle chips in 8.1 rebounds per game.

How do the Longhorns stack up against the Musketeers and what will it take for Texas to come away with a win?

