Reacts Results: Longhorns fans confident in Final Four berth

Do you know what’s even sweeter than the Sweet 16? Reaching the Elite Eight.

The Texas Longhorns attempt to do just that tonight against the Xavier Musketeers and the majority of our SB Nation Reacts Survey voters believe they’ll win in Kansas City.

The Horns opened as a four-point favorite per DraftKings and 89% of those who voted agreed that they’ll cover the spread.

A win over Xavier would put Rodney Terry and the Longhorns one step closer to their first Final Four appearance since 2003. Two-thirds of voters think the Horns will take that step.

Texas advanced out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Colgate in the Round of 64 and Penn State in the Round of 32.

This is just the second time the Longhorns and Xavier will meet after Texas won their first meeting 78-76 in 2019.

Check back next week for the newest SB Nation Reacts Survey!