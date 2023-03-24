Texas PF Dylan Disu ruled out in Sweet 16 matchup with Xavier

The Sweet 16 test for the No. 2-seed Texas Longhorns against the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers in Kansas City just got much more challenging, as standout forward Dylan Disu has been ruled out the rest of the game with a bone bruise in his left foot.

Disu entered the game nursing the injury that he reportedly sustained in practice, and he did start, but was only able to play the first two minutes before heading back to the locker room and later returning in a boot.

Disu has been the star of March for the Longhorns. Last time out against Penn State, he dropped 28 points with 10 boards to lead Texas. He’s scored in double figures in each game since the Big 12 Tournament started, including 45 total in the NCAA Tournament.

The Texas forward is averaging 17.8 points on 39-of-54 shooting (72.2 percent) and nine rebounds in the five postseason games while adding seven steals, earning Most Outstanding Player in the Big 12 Tournament during that stretch. In the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Disu has been the most efficient player with 1.45 points per possession, averaging 22.2 points per game on 15.5 possessions.