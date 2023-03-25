Texas is a 4-point favorite over Miami

The magical NCAA Tournament run for the Texas Longhorns continues on Sunday in the Elite Eight against the Miami Hurricanes with the Longhorns a four-point favorite, according to DraftKings.*

Texas, the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, is now the highest-seeded team remaining after beating No. 3-seed Xavier 83-71 on Friday following No. 5-seed Miami taking down No. 1-seed Houston. 89-75. The Cougars were briefly the last No. 1 seed left after Alabama fell to San Diego State.

It’s the first Elite Eight appearance for the Longhorns since 2008 thanks to five players scoring in double figures, led by 19 points from guard Tyrese Hunter on 7-of-11 shooting and 18 points apiece from guard Marcus Carr and forward Christian Bishop.

Miami upset Houston by shooting 51.7 percent overall and 44.0 percent from three behind double-digit scoring from all five starters, including 26 points from guard Nijel Pack and 20 points from guard Isaiah Wong.

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.