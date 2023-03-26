Texas F Dylan Disu ruled out against Miami

Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu will miss Sunday’s Elite Eight game against the Miami Hurricanes due to the left foot bone bruise that limited him to only two minutes against the Xavier Musketeers on Friday.

The senior from Pflugerville was the team’s breakout star in the postseason, averaging 17.8 points on 39-of-54 shooting (72.2 percent) and nine rebounds in the first five games while adding seven steals, earning Most Outstanding Player in the Big 12 Tournament during that stretch. In the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Disu was the most efficient player with 1.45 points per possession, averaging 22.2 points per game on 15.5 possessions.

In Disu’s absence, forward Christian Bishop scored 18 points against Xavier on 8-of-12 shooting while adding nine rebounds. Guard Brock Cunningham also filled in defending the post, finishing a team-best plus-19 with three assists and two steals in 22 minutes against the Musketeers.