Elite 8 loss to Miami stings, but doesn’t minimize Texas’ remarkable season

Overall, this was an incredible season for the Texas Longhorns. They — Rodney Terry and a the perfect mix of veterans — kept things together when they when it would have been pretty damn easy to fold and fall apart amid the Chris Beard arrest and ultimate firing. Terry led this group to just one win shy of a Big 12 regular season title, and then on to take home the Big 12 Tournament title, and of course, an Elite 8. It was undoubtedly the program’s best season in a decade and a half, and arguably their best since 2003.

And just about every single bit of that success was accomplished with and after Texas pretty remarkably navigated the gauntlet that is the Big 12.

One loss, regardless of how close Texas was to keeping this historic season going, doesn’t change that.

Guys like Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen, Christian Bishop, and Dylan Disu returned to accomplish something special. Guys like Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice came to Texas to accomplish something special.

And they did.

The ending leaves a bitter taste at the moment, especially given that Texas led a 13-point second half lead slip away, but you can’t beat a really damn good Miami team and the refs. But I digress.

This squad blessed the Moody in an electric way and lived up to that rejuvenated stage to create a real home court advantage. They won a lot of games — 29 for the program’s best since 31 in 2007-08 — and often looked really damn good doing it in a way that was actually exciting and convincing and as a Texas fan, refreshing.

In short, this group made Texas basketball fun for the first time in some time. Another game or two, would have been amazing because this team felt different, and they proved that. All things considered, we just watched one of the best squads to wear a Texas basketball jersey. A Final Four would have only added to a season and a team people will remember.

Rodney Terry on what made this group so special: “They were truly a team,” Terry said of this special Longhorns squad. “They embodied everything about a team on and off the court. They carried themselves with class and just had a laser-focus on trying to achieve a common goal.”

So, lastly — hire Rodney Terry.