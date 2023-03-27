Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Rodney Terry: This season ‘was never about me. It was always about these guys.’

Texas Longhorns interim men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry has been a consistent class act all season, even as the Longhorns fell to the Miami Hurricanes last night in the Elite Eight.
Emotions from Rodney Terry very clear and understandable after #Texas falls to Miami.— Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) March 27, 2023
"It was never about me. It was always about these guys."#HookEm | @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/IndUSWYwwB
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Guess who’s back to making the Top 25 cut this week.
Texas reentered @d1baseball’s top 25 on Monday as the Longhorns’ three-game sweep of Texas Tech extended their win streak to 14 games (FREE) #hookem https://t.co/h2fgHnqu5s— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 27, 2023
- Texas softball went home with three wins after a triple header versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Sunday Funday #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rwoKmuVKu2— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 26, 2023
