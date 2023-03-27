Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Rodney Terry: This season ‘was never about me. It was always about these guys.’

Texas Longhorns interim men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry has been a consistent class act all season, even as the Longhorns fell to the Miami Hurricanes last night in the Elite Eight.

Emotions from Rodney Terry very clear and understandable after #Texas falls to Miami.



"It was never about me. It was always about these guys."#HookEm | @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/IndUSWYwwB — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) March 27, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Rodney Terry did enough to be Texas’ permanent head coach

Austin American-Statesman: Texas fans praise Longhorns despite Elite Eight loss vs. Miami

Dallas Morning News: Questions remain as Texas’ season ends but Rodney Terry says, ‘It was never about me’

Dallas Morning News: National reactions to Texas’ loss to Miami: Tough end to a great season

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ loss to Miami: Longhorns unable to close out in the Elite Eight

247Sports: NCAA Tournament 2023: Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry, Longhorn players talk season-ending loss to Miami

247Sports: College Football: The 23 best matchups of the 2023 season

Inside Texas: Thoughts on Texas basketball moving forward as the season ends in the Elite Eight

Inside Texas: More Texas team notes from Saturday’s open practice

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Elite Eight loss to Miami stings, but doesn’t minimize Texas’ remarkable season

No. 2-seed Texas blows double-digit lead in 88-81 loss to No. 5-seed Miami

No. 2-seed Texas vs. No. 5-seed Miami gamethread

Texas sweeps No. 14 Texas Tech with back-to-back walk-off wins

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting notes from the Texas Cookout event

247Sports: Five-star ATH Terry Bussey dishes on top schools and criteria for his college decision

247Sports: Top247 WR Aeryn Hampton locks in three official visits

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Details after UT’s Junior Day, upcoming official visits

Inside Texas: Confirmed Texas March 25 Junior Day visitors

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Junior Day recruiting intel

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Future Big 12 football scheduling model not clear cut

Our Daily Bears: Pair of Baylor basketball recruits gain recognition

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech pushes Texas to the brink, but unable to secure road ranked wins

Frogs O’ War: Baseball: TCU tops Northwestern for second straight midweek win

Frogs O’ War: TCU guard PJ Haggerty entering transfer portal

The Smoking Musket: No. 24 West Virginia baseball team splits series with Hofstra

Bring On The Cats: K-State falls short against Florida Atlantic, 79-76

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Don’t get it twisted: This has been one of the best men’s NCAA tournaments ever

SB Nation: 5 potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson, ranked

SB Nation: The best and worst from Saturday’s Elite Eight games

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Guess who’s back to making the Top 25 cut this week.

Texas reentered @d1baseball’s top 25 on Monday as the Longhorns’ three-game sweep of Texas Tech extended their win streak to 14 games (FREE) #hookem https://t.co/h2fgHnqu5s — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 27, 2023