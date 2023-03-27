Texas ranked No. 21 after Texas Tech sweep

An undefeated homestand for the Texas Longhorns ended with a 14th straight victory, a walk-off win over the then-No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sunday, vaulting head coach David Pierce’s team into D1Baseball’s Top 25 at No. 21 on Monday, the first ranking for the Longhorns this season.

Now at 18-7 on the season, Texas prepares for its first road trip since losing a series to Cal State Fullerton in early March when it travels to College Staton to face a Texas A&M team that dropped out of the rankings this week following a sweep in Knoxville by No. 10 Tennessee. After the midweek game, the Horns trip to Stillwater to play the Cowboys, who are ranked No. 17 in this week’s poll.

Texas Tech now slots behind Texas at No. 22 with West Virginia rounding out the Big 12 team’s in the top 25 at No. 24 for a second straight week.