5-star F Ron Holland on Texas hiring Rodney Terry: ‘I get to stay committed to that team’

Removing the interim label from head coach Rodney Terry should allow the Texas Longhorns to keep together the 2023 recruiting class of Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy guard AJ Johnson.

Holland was particularly enthusiastic about the decision to keep Terry while participating in the lead up to the McDonald’s All-American game, according to On3.

“I’m really excited about that,” Holland said of the opportunity to play for Terry. “Just knowing how hard he had those guys playing and he really deserves that job. Just to see him reach that goal and for them to give him the opportunity to continue to coach that team, it’s a really good feeling for me because I get to stay committed to that team. Me and AJ Johnson. We get to go try get us a national championship next year.”

Holland is a consensus five-star prospect ranked as the No. 6 player nationally and the No. 1 power forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Johnson is also a consensus five-star prospect ranked No. 18 overall and No. 5 among combo guards.

Both players affirmed their intentions to play for the Longhorns in early January after the first several games under Terry as the acting head coach following Chris Beard’s arrest for felony domestic violence the month before, a charge that was eventually dropped.