Reacts Survey: Texas finalizes the hiring of Rodney Terry as the next basketball head coach

It’s official. Rodney Terry was announced as the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns basketball program earlier today. After taking over as the interim head coach following the dismissal of Chris Beard, Terry led the Longhorns to their first Elite Eight since 2008 and captured their second Big 12 conference tournament championship.

Much was made about Chris Del Conte’s decision to not hire Terry during the season, but now it’s official as he becomes the 26th head coach in the school's history.

Did Texas make the right decision? Are you still unsure about it? Or do you think CDC should’ve looked elsewhere? Let us know below and check back for the results later this week!