Longhorns Daily News: The Duce Robinson recruiting saga looks to finally end tomorrow

Will he, or won’t he? And where? Those are the questions that have followed the recruitment of five-star 2023 tight end Duce Robinson, who’s reportedly narrowed his options down to the USC Trojans (the likely bet, for now) and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Still, a twist is always possible ... even for the Texas Longhorns.

Five-star tight end Duce Robinson will finally reveal his college choice Thursday at 6:30 pm MST. Will it be Georgia or USC? https://t.co/jJEeZwrUkt pic.twitter.com/rMaclaqxgc — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) March 29, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Rodney Terry checks every important coaching box at Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Rodney Terry: Becoming a Texas basketball head coach ‘a dream come true’

247Sports: Rodney Terry vows to make Texas a ‘Monday night program’ and shows off his connection with players

Inside Texas: Rodney Terry’s track record in his prior college head coaching stints

Inside Texas: T.J. Ford sees success in Texas’ future under ‘an excellent man’ in Rodney Terry

Inside Texas: Texas is developing its EDGEs, and a real competition is the result

Inside Texas: On Texas Football - State of the Program: A discussion of every position on the Longhorn football team

Inside Texas: Team notes from Texas spring practice No. 7

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Rodney Terry’s postseason run allowed Texas to make a rational instead of emotional decision to hire him

Assessing the state of the Texas program as Rodney Terry’s tenure begins

In Rodney Terry, Texas fans have an easy guy to pull for

No. 21 Texas puts 14-game winning streak on the line against Texas A&M in College Station

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: Longstanding connections help in recruiting, and Texas’ efforts at Arlington Martin are evidence

Inside Texas: Texas target: ‘Texas will definitely be one of my official visits’

Inside Texas: The 2023 Texas Relays Preview: Longhorns edition

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 four-star Bennett Warren recaps UT visit, recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: 5 things to know about the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas at American Airlines Center

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Talking tempo and the OU offense

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Jets lost their leverage in an Aaron Rodgers trade

SB Nation: The women’s Final Four is loaded with star players and tantalizing storylines

SB Nation: The Gwyneth Paltrow ski incident is the wildest sports lawsuit of all time

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

This guy.