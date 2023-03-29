Longhorns Daily News: The Duce Robinson recruiting saga looks to finally end tomorrow

Will he, or won’t he? And where? Those are the questions that have followed the recruitment of five-star 2023 tight end Duce Robinson, who’s reportedly narrowed his options down to the USC Trojans (the likely bet, for now) and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Still, a twist is always possible ... even for the Texas Longhorns.
Five-star tight end Duce Robinson will finally reveal his college choice Thursday at 6:30 pm MST. Will it be Georgia or USC? https://t.co/jJEeZwrUkt pic.twitter.com/rMaclaqxgc— Blair Angulo (@bangulo) March 29, 2023
Breaking: Rodney Terry has agreed to a five-year contract to become Texas' full-time coach, sources told @jeffborzello and @PeteThamel.— ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2023
Terry went 22-8 after he took over as interim head coach and led the Longhorns to the men's Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/LapEfivKeQ
