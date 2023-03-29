No. 21 Texas takes down Texas A&M with 5-2 win

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns are now winners of 15 straight games after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 on Tuesday at Olsen Field in College Station, ending a four-game losing streak to the Aggies and winning at Olsen Field for the first time since 2011.

Texas grinded at the plate the entire game, notching 15 hits, including nine infield singles on an evening when the wind was blowing in hard from left field.

In stranding 15 runners on base, the Horns weren’t always effective coming up with clutch hits, especially the bottom of the order — second baseman Jack O’Dowd stranded three baserunners, shortstop Mitchell Daly stranded three more, and first baseman Jared Thomas left four on base.

But Texas did come up in enough of those situations to earn the victory. Left fielder Porter Brown handed the Longhorns the land in the top of the first inning with a two-run double, right fielder Dylan Campbell had an RBI single in the third inning, and two insurance runs in the eighth inning provided Texas some breathing room for closer Zane Morehouse after catcher Garret Guillemette was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Brown drove in another run with a fielder’s choice.

Center fielder Eric Kennedy and third baseman Peyton Powell were both dangerous at the top of the order with Kennedy going 4-for-6 and scoring two runs and Powell notched a 3-for-4 evening with two runs scored and two walks. Brown was 2-for-4 with three RBI and the double, the only extra-base hit of the game for the Horns.

Right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr. was solid in the start for Texas, going 3.0 innings with one run allowed on two hits and striking out two to earn his third win of the season. Right-hander Heston Tole and left-hander David Shaw combined to three innings with one run allowed on three hits before head coach David Pierce gave some indication about the importance of the game by pitching Friday starter Lucas Gordon for an inning. Then Morehouse came on for the save, his third of the season, and worked around two walks, a hit, and a hit by pitch in his two innings of work.

Texas remains on the road this weekend with a series against No. 17 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.